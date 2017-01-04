How to support state police and slain trooper’s family

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians wishing to pay their respects attended a visitation Wednesday in Altoona for state Trooper Landon Weaver. Funeral services are planned for Thursday.

Police say Weaver was shot and killed by Jason Robison in Huntingdon County Friday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Outside PSP headquarters in Harrisburg, a plaque lists troopers killed in the line of duty dating back to 1906. Weaver will be next on that list. The flags there fly at half-staff in his honor.

In the last few days, people all over the state and beyond have wondered how they can help his family during this tough time. Now, state police have a few suggestions.

“The department as a whole, we are very overwhelmed with the support and donations that we have received from the community,” state police spokesman Cpl. Adam Reed said.

Pictures posted Monday by the agency on Facebook from the Huntingdon office show a small portion of that support: flowers and notes circling flagpoles out front, a table of donated food inside.

“It’s very reassuring for us as a department to know that the community is behind us when something tragic like this does happen,” Reed said.

If you’d like to donate, state police recommend the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, a part of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.

You can also donate to an account set up for Weaver’s family under his wife’s name, Macy Weaver, at Altoona First Savings Bank, 601 East Allegheny Street, Martinsburg, PA 16662. Contact the bank at 814-793-3751.

GoFundMe pages are raising money, too, but Reed said PSP can’t officially vouch for them.

Funeral services start Thursday at 11 a.m at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. Expect parking to limited.

A procession of police from across the country will follow from there down to a cemetery in Martinsburg. State police urge patience in the area; a lot of roads and intersections will be shut down.

Interment at the cemetery will not be open to the public.

