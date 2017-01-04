Harrisburg man sentenced for selling painkillers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was sentenced Wednesday for illegally selling prescription painkillers in 2015.

Anthony Williams, 55, distributed hydrocodone and oxycodone pills in March of 2015.

Williams gave drugs to someone cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to authorities.

United States District Court Judge Yvette Kane sentenced Williams to 86 months in prison for unlawfully distributing prescription painkillers.

