Harrisburg fugitive, 18, on probation for attempted homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old who escaped from parole supervision.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Lamont Lee Porter, of the 1900 block of Zarker Street in Harrisburg.

Porter is on probation for pending attempted homicide and possession of firearm charges.

Police say Porter recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor and fled his home.

Anyone with information on Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call 717-558-6900. A $2,000 reward is being offered for any tips leading to his arrest.

