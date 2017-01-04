Gun raffle benefits Derry Twp. K9 unit

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Friends of the Derry Township Police Department’s K9 foundation is holding a benefit gun raffle to support future purchases of body armor and training equipment for Derry Township’s K9 unit.

There are four prizes from a Colt AR-15 to a Remington 870 shotgun.derry-twp-k9-benefit1

Tickets cost $10 and only 750 will be sold. The drawing will be held June 29.

Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown will handle the paperwork and background checks. All federal and state laws will apply.

For more information call the Derry Township Police Department at 534-2202.

