Game Commission asks public to report poachers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While only die hard hunters remain in the woods for Pennsylvania’s late winter deer seasons wrapping up in mid-January, the animals themselves face a different form of pressure year-round.

“There’s never a time to leave your guard down against poaching,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) spokesman Travis Lau. “I’m sure there are incidents of poaching 365 days a year.”

Lau, pointing to a number of trophy whitetail bucks mounted in the lobby of his agency’s headquarters in Harrisburg, says the majesty of the animals is clouded by unfortunate tales. Most of the animals on display were mounted after animal carcasses were confiscated by individuals who harvested them illegally. In one case, a massive 14-point buck was shot by a hunter who had already harvested a buck earlier in the season, exceeding his annual bag limit. The hunter implicated himself when posting pictures of the large deer on social media, drawing the attention and suspicion of people who had already seen pictures of a previous buck.

A different whitetail displayed in the lobby was confiscated by the PGC when it was discovered that a hunter had tagged the buck during the late flintlock muzzle loader season, but didn’t possess a muzzle loader license. Furthermore, the deer was harvested with a rifle in the dark, using a spotlight illuminating a deer feeder in the man’s back yard.

“I talk about deer a lot, and when it comes to game species that are targeted by poachers in this state, deer are at the top of that list,” adds Lau. “But any game animal that’s taken out of season, over the bag limit, without a proper license. All of these things fold into the larger definition of poaching incidents.”

In a tweet posted by the PGC in December, followers were encouraged to report hunting and trapping violations through the Operation Game Thief hotline. The toll-free phone number automatically directs callers to PGC dispatchers, who can quickly pass along information to Wildlife Conservation Officers (WCO) in the caller’s region. Visitors also have the option to report information through an online form, and remain anonymous.

“Just folks in the community who might see spotlighting incidents that look suspicious,” said Lau. “They might hear gunshots at night when they shouldn’t be fired, and see a suspicious vehicle and can collect some kind of information about it. Any piece of information gathered can give us a better chance at making a case against a suspected poacher.”

Fines for illegally harvesting wild game animals in Pennsylvania can easily add up to several thousand dollars, and the revocation of hunting and trapping license privileges. The illegal killing of animals protected under federal wildlife laws can result in much larger fines and prison time.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Operation Game Thief hotline is: 1 -888-PGC-8001.

