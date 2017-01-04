DA Marsico running for Dauphin County judge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County District Attorney officially announced Wednesday he’s running for judge in the county’s Court of Common Pleas.

Marsico, a 53-year-old Republican who lives in Lower Paxton Township, has been the district attorney for 17 years. He’s seeking one of three vacancies on the court.

If elected, he’d serve with former district attorneys John Cherry and Richard Lewis.

“I think they served the county well. If I can do as half as well as these two have as judge, I’ll have done a good job,” Marsico said.

Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Rozman also announced his candidacy for the bench.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...