Cumberland County pursues permanent e-cycling facility

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There was a sigh of relief at Target in Silver Spring Township after a big holiday season.

“The guests are out looking for more Smart TVs than ever,” Target’s Mary Rebert said.

Amazon says it sold enough 4K TVs to reach the top of Mount Everest nine times.

“I had a big clunker, huge one, it was so heavy I couldn’t even lift it,” Kristin Leib said of her old TV.

Leib, of Cumberland County, was one of those people who said out with the old.

“We tried to get rid of it. The other ones we got rid of at Best Buy, but they stopped doing that,” Leib said. “So I went onto the website for Cumberland County and I couldn’t find one.”

“The only thing we can tell them is to hold onto them,” said Justin Miller, the Cumberland County’s recycling coordinator.

That’s been Cumberland County’s answer for almost a year. In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to trash electronics.

The majority of surrounding counties – including York, Lebanon, Dauphin, Lancaster, Adams, and Franklin – have drop-off spots for their residents. Dauphin County receives about 2.5 million tons of electronics each year.

Cumberland County residents have been left dry.

“We’ve basically realized that if we’re really going to do something for our residents, we’re going to have to run our own facility,” Miller said. “So we put out RFPs to really find a recycler that would come and pick the material up and recycle it.”

The county is reviewing those proposals and hopes to have a facility up and running in a few months. They are looking to use a vacant barn on Claremont Road for drop-offs. There will be a per-pound dump fee for all electronics.

