Commuter train derails in Brooklyn; injuries reported

NEW YORK (ABC) – A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) commuter train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, this morning.

Officials said 76 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The train apparently hit the platform or a bumper at a very low speed, according to New York’s Office of Emergency Management.

One passenger said she heard a big thump; she described the scene as total pandemonium, telling ABC station WABC in New York that passengers were falling on top of each other, screaming and crying.

Another woman told WABC she believed the train was traveling at a faster speed than usual right before the crash.

The incident happened on LIRR track 6 around 8:30 a.m. The terminal is located near the Barclays Center.

About 600 people were on the train, according to WABC.

ABC News’ Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

