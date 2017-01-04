Birdwatchers hopeful for successful eagle nesting in 2017

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s popular eagle cam is back for the third year.

“People were asking all year, ‘when’s it coming up? when’s it coming up?’,” Doug Noble, a bird watcher at the Codorus State Park, said.

Right now, it’s mating season so the nest remains empty quite a bit while the eagles look for food, and in this case, rebuild their home. Many viewers were disappointed last year when one eaglet died and the second egg did not hatch.

“There are so many things that can go wrong. Predators can come in. The nest can collapse like our nest did last year,” Karen Lippy, a volunteer and expert bird watcher at the park, said.

But the hopes are as high as the nest.

“I’m confident this year. I think that everything’s going to work out. It’s just going to be a great 2017 for the eagles,” Noble said.

Since 2004, the eagles have laid eggs each year.

“They have been successful nine times and failed four times. So they’ve been successful more than unsuccessful,” Lippy said.

So why come out here when you’ve got the best view from your couch?

“Because we can see what they’re doing when they’re not on the nest, and we share that with people,” Lippy said.

“If it’s really sunny, you’ll be able to see the white on the eagle. Those are the best days to watch,” Noble said.

The eagle is expected to lay an egg by mid-February. She could lay a second egg a day or two after.

