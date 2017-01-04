AMA asks GOP how it would replace ‘Obamacare’

Associated Press Staff Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2015, file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. A federal judge has ruled that the Obama administration is unconstitutionally spending federal money to fund the president's health care law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The American Medical Association wants Republicans to show how they would replace President Barack Obama’s health care law before Congress votes to repeal it.

In a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders, AMA Chief Executive Officer James L. Madara writes that before lawmakers dismantle the law, they should show “in reasonable detail what will replace current policies.”

GOP leaders hope to approve legislation in the next few weeks or months dismantling much of the law. It is expected to take them months or years to approve replacement legislation.

The AMA represents many of the nation’s doctors. It supported passage of Obama’s law when it was enacted in 2010.

The AMA letter was first reported by Politico.

