A look at presidential inaugurations — from FDR to Obama

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Cut through the pomp and circumstance, and the presidential inauguration is a powerful moment. A peaceful transfer of power to the next leader of the free world.
Take a look at some of the frills through this historic photo gallery, including iconic moments and stately fashion trends.
Presidential inaugurations — in photos
Presidential inaugurations — in photos x
Latest Galleries
-
iPhones stolen from Walmart on Carlisle Pike
-
Photos: House fire in East Pennsboro
-
Uni-Mart vehicle theft suspect
-
Animals rescued from Halifax home
-
Photos: Fatal crash closes I-81 North near Carlisle
-
Fire on Laurel Drive in Susquehanna Township
-
Fire on Laurel Drive in Susquehanna Township
-
Animals rescued from Biglerville home
-
Photos: Oregon family’s 20-foot Xmas tree is next level
-
Police looking for suspect in bank robbery