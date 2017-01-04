2 Lancaster men headed to trial in separate rape cases

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster men are headed to trial on charges they raped women in separate, unrelated incidents.

Jamell E. Prister, 26, was ordered to court on nine counts after a preliminary hearing Tuesday and Jose Vasquez-Galarza, 35, waived his preliminary hearing on counts including rape and kidnapping, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Prister is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend at a North Queen Street home in late November.

Authorities say Vasquez-Galarza raped a woman on South Prince Street while threatening to kill her and her children.

Both men remain in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...