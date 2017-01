LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township police are looking to identify a woman accused of walking out of a Walmart with over $1,800 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The alleged incident took place on Dec. 7 at the store at 2030 Fruitville Pike.

Anyone who recognizes the woman captured on surveillance footage is asked to call Manheim Township Police Dept. at 717-569-6401 ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be left at 717-569-2816.

