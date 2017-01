WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after an overnight rash of car break-ins in Wormleysburg.

Police say all of the vehicles broken into were unlocked and parked along Second Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Police also ask residences with home security to check their systems for any unusual activity and to always lock their car doors.

