Washington Twp. police seek person of interest in Walmart theft

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A retail theft is underway in Washington Township, Franklin County.

Police responded the evening of Dec. 23 to the Walmart on Washington Township Boulevard for a reported theft.

About $80 worth of merchandise was taken from the store, police said.

A woman around 60 years old with a thin build is a person of interest in the case. She was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department at 717-762-1447 or 717-762-1145. Tipsters may remain anonymous and should reference case number WTPD2016-09369.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...