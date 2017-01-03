Washington Twp. police seek person of interest in Walmart theft

WHTM Staff Published:
(Washington Township Police Department)
(Washington Township Police Department)

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A retail theft is underway in Washington Township, Franklin County.

(Washington Township Police Department)
(Washington Township Police Department)

Police responded the evening of Dec. 23 to the Walmart on Washington Township Boulevard for a reported theft.

About $80 worth of merchandise was taken from the store, police said.

A woman around 60 years old with a thin build is a person of interest in the case. She was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department at 717-762-1447 or 717-762-1145. Tipsters may remain anonymous and should reference case number WTPD2016-09369.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s