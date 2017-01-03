Spitting, yielding, and staying in the fast lane

Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and guest host Dave Marcheskie discuss their most memorable stories of 2016 and if they have any New Year’s resolutions.

They also share their pet peeves. Find out who likes to drive in the fast lane, who wants to give a lesson on how to yield and who is totally grossed out by spitting.

Plus, a local district attorney says he is considering a run for Harrisburg mayor. What are his chances?

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...