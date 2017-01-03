Spitting, yielding, and staying in the fast lane

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
on-deadline-16x9

Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and guest host Dave Marcheskie discuss their most memorable stories of 2016 and if they have any New Year’s resolutions.

They also share their pet peeves. Find out who likes to drive in the fast lane, who wants to give a lesson on how to yield and who is totally grossed out by spitting.

Plus, a local district attorney says he is considering a run for Harrisburg mayor. What are his chances?

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s