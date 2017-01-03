Search resumes for plane carrying 6 that vanished in Ohio

In this Aug. 1, 2008 photo, Dublin Irish Festival honorary chairman John T. Fleming proposes at toast following the tapping of the first Dublin Stout Keg at Brazenhead in Dublin, Ohio. A flight-tracking service shows that a plane piloted by the Ohio executive with five other people onboard quickly lost altitude after taking off from Cleveland's lakeshore airport. The parents of Superior Beverage Company executive John T. Fleming confirmed he was piloting the Columbus-bound plane when it vanished late Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, over Lake Erie. (ThisWeek Newspapers/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
In this Aug. 1, 2008 photo, Dublin Irish Festival honorary chairman John T. Fleming proposes at toast following the tapping of the first Dublin Stout Keg at Brazenhead in Dublin, Ohio. A flight-tracking service shows that a plane piloted by the Ohio executive with five other people onboard quickly lost altitude after taking off from Cleveland's lakeshore airport. The parents of Superior Beverage Company executive John T. Fleming confirmed he was piloting the Columbus-bound plane when it vanished late Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, over Lake Erie. (ThisWeek Newspapers/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed.

Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.

Cleveland heads the recovery effort with help from other agencies. The city said Monday that many of the 120 pieces of debris found so far are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished. Only a bag found near a private harbor east of Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane.

A business executive was piloting the plane carrying his wife, two teenage sons and two neighbors, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

