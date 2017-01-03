Possible threat to Cumberland Valley School District middle school prompts increased security Wednesday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Parents with students in the Cumberland Valley School District were sent a message Tuesday night that a student was overheard possibly making a threat to Good Hope Middle School.

The Hampden Township Police Department was notified and the student was identified, according to the message.

School officials and police are in contact with the families involved.

Police and the district believe it is safe to hold school as normal on Wednesday, however, there will be extra security at Good Hope Middle School on Wednesday.

