Police: Teens carjack 70-year-old at gunpoint, can’t get car to start

WHTM Staff Published:
police_lights_3

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three 15-year-old boys are being charged as adults after police say they stole a 70-year-old man’s car at gunpoint last month.

It happened on Dec. 20 in the 600 block of N. Charlotte St. in Lancaster.

Police say the teens pointed a handgun at the man, demanding that he got out of his vehicle and give them his keys and phones. One of the teens also ordered the man to get down on the street.

When the teens couldn’t get the car to start, police say they tossed back the man’s keys and phone and ran off.

Police later identified the three with the help of neighborhood and private surveillance cameras.

They each face robbery of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery of a motor vehicle, and theft by unlawful taking charges. One of the teens was also charged with simple assault.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3347 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

