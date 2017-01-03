Police: Errant bullet enters Berks County couple’s home

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
police_lights_tilted_blue

MOUNT PENN, Pa. (AP) – Police say no one was injured when a bullet reportedly fired by someone celebrating the new year entered a Berks County couple’s home and landed near their sleeping 9-month-old daughter.

Josh and Gina Katrinak were inside their Mount Penn home trying to catch of glimpse of Reading’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display when the bullet suddenly came through their window shortly after midnight Sunday.

Gina Katrinak says her husband would’ve been struck by the bullet if he didn’t move just in time to look at the fireworks from a different angle.

Police say the .30-caliber bullet was likely fired from a rifle. It traveled through the home and landed in the area where the Katrinaks’ three children play.

Investigators are running tests to determine who fired the shot.

