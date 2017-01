LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township police say a male driver exposed himself to a woman before offering her a ride Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. as the woman was walking near the intersection of Wabank and Bean Hill road.

Police say the man pulled up beside the woman and had his pants down, exposing his genitals. When the woman yelled, he drove away in a green sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 ext. 1462.

