Pineapple Pork Chops

Host Amy Kehm prepared this recipe as adapted from “The Best 1001 Short, Easy Recipes.”
Ingredients:
- 6-8 thick, boneless pork chops
- 1, 15oz. can pineapple chunks
- 3 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1/3 cup honey
Directions:
- Brown the chops in a bit of oil of your choice.
- As chops are cooking, mix together your other ingredients, minus the actual pineapple chunks
- Transfer chops to a casserole dish
- Pour mixture over chops and then add pineapple chunks on top
- Cook in over for 50 minutes at 325.
Serve over rice or another grain