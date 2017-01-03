Pineapple Pork Chops

By Published: Updated:
20170103_115152

Host Amy Kehm prepared this recipe as adapted from “The Best 1001 Short, Easy Recipes.”

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 thick, boneless pork chops
  • 1, 15oz. can pineapple chunks
  • 3 tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup white vinegar
  • 1/3 cup honey

Directions:

  • Brown the chops in a bit of oil of your choice.
  • As chops are cooking, mix together your other ingredients, minus the actual pineapple chunks
  • Transfer chops to a casserole dish
  • Pour mixture over chops and then add pineapple chunks on top
  • Cook in over for 50 minutes at 325.

Serve over rice or another grain

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s