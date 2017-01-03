Pennsylvania GOP chairman Gleason says he’s stepping down

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party is stepping down after 10 years, and a new leader will be chosen early next month.

Rob Gleason announced Tuesday he will not be a candidate when 359 Republican state committee members will hold their winter gathering in Hershey.

Gleason counts among his accomplishments Republican majorities in Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, in the state Legislature and among county governments.

Gleason is a retired insurance executive who lives in Johnstown.

He’s previously served as secretary of state and as a member of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

