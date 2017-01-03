Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized

The Associated Press Published:
Charles Manson
This Oct. 8, 2014 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections shows 80-year-old serial killer Charles Manson. A marriage license has been issued for Manson to wed 26-year-old Afton Elaine Burton, who left her Midwestern home nine years ago and moved to Corcoran, California to be near him. Burton, who goes by the name "Star," told the AP that she and Manson will be married next month. (AP Photos/California Department of Corrections)

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — A California prison official says cult killer Charles Manson is alive following reports that he was hospitalized.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, about 60 miles south of the California prison where he has been incarcerated.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton declined to say whether the leader of the notorious Manson family has been hospitalized.

Thornton says Manson is still assigned to the prison in Corcoran but declined to say whether he’s there, citing safety and security protocols.

She says privacy laws prohibit her from discussing an inmate’s medical situation.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

