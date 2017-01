NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – A Tuesday night crash is under investigation in Adams County.

Crews responded to the crash in the 3500 block of Carlisle Pike in New Oxford.

EMS transported multiple people to hospitals, according to United Hook and Ladder Company 33.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...