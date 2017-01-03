Man charged with disorderly conduct for incident at state police station

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Pennsylvania State Police station in Lykens.

According to police, Elizabethville resident Michael Newberry entered the station on State Drive Tuesday and discarded a bag of garbage in the lobby.

Newberry, 46, refused to provide his identity and fled the station on foot, according to police. He was apprehended in the parking lot of the station.

State police charged Newberry with disorderly conduct and scattering rubbish in a public place.

