Lancaster teens charged after police find drugs, gun during traffic stop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Teenagers from Lancaster have been charged following a traffic stop in the city that occurred New Year’s Eve.

A vehicle was stopped shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Chesapeake Street due to an inoperable license plate light.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was a 15-year-old and three other teenagers were passengers. The rear seat passengers attempted to hide a bag of marijuana and a firearm was resting on the floorboard in the back of the vehicle. Crack cocaine was found on the person of one of the passengers.

In total, police seized a handgun, 8.37 grams of crack cocaine valued at $840.00, a small amount of marijuana, $1,823 in cash and a metal digital scale.

The driver will be cited with driving without a license, police said.

One passenger, a 16-year-old, was released to a family member with no charges.

Another 16-year-old passenger was charged with possession of marijuana.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a firearm without a license, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. As a felon, the teen was not to be in possession of a firearm, police said.

