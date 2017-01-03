Inmate found dead in Dauphin County Prison cell

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County detectives and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of an inmate at the county prison.

Robert Wayne Goshorn, 45, of Lower Paxton Township, was found hanging in his cell and unresponsive Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Goshorn had been jailed at the prison since June 1. According to ABC27 News archives, he was arrested on nine counts of child pornography, four counts of child pornography distribution, and criminal use of communication facility.

