I-81 reopens after crash near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Interstate 81 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

I-81 northbound was closed between Exit 44 for Route 465 and Plainfield and Exit 48 for Route 74 and York Road. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

The interstate reopened by 9:30 a.m.

No details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

