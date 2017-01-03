Harrisburg man charged with child porn possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a 24-year-old Harrisburg man with child porn possession after investigators raided his home.

Luke Davis was arrested Friday and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation led by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, St. Louis County Missouri Police Department and the PA Attorney General’s Office Computer Forensic Unit.

Computer equipment was seized from Davis’ residence in the 4200 block of Catalina Lane.

Davis was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail. He has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

