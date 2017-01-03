Fable the fox passes away

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Fable, a fox found injured, passed away late New Year’s Day.

Tracie Young, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Borough was taking care of Fable.

“She had caught pneumonia and with her immune system already compromised she couldn’t fight anymore. Dr. Hall and I started her on a different treatment and tried to get ahead of it, but it was too much. I am personally taking the loss of this dear animal pretty hard,” Young said.

Last month, ABC27 shared Fable’s story of how Elianna Brook found the red fox at her Lewisberry.

“I came home from work and found her slumped in the corner by my front door. My next door neighbor and I discovered she was injured. Her left hind paw was torn up. We made sure not to touch her or get too close, which is the case with wildlife. I opened a dog crate and put in a scoop of food and she walked in,” Brook said.

Brook, a veterinary technician at Winding Hill Veterinary Clinic, took the fox to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center and once it was determined Fable needed emergency help, Young took Fable to VCA Bridgeport Animal Hospital. The fox went back to the wildlife center to recover. Young thanks Dr. Hall and his wonderful team at VCA Bridgeport for their compassion.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...