Crews battling house fire in Cumberland County

East Pennsboro Twp., Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews called to the scene of an early morning fire in Cumberland County.

It started just before 3 a.m. along the 400 block of State Street in East Pennsboro Township.

There were reports people may have been trapped inside.

We do not know if anyone has been injured.

A cause has not been determined.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

