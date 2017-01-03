Coroner: Harrisburg boy, 5, died from meningitis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County coroner says a 5-year-old Harrisburg boy died last week from bacterial meningitis.

Coroner Graham Hetrick said the boy had a strain of the bacteria that is less contagious than others and is usually treated with antibiotics.

Hetrick did not release the name of the child who died Dec. 28.

He said his office and the state Health Department are investigating.

