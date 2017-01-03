Carlisle Regional Medical Center: Back Pain Relief

Carlisle Regional Medical Center provides a full orthopedic service line including minimally invasive spine surgery. They are known for their compassionate personalized care tailored to fit each patient’s individual needs.

Patients with chronic back pain can find much needed relief from the procedures that Dr. DeLuca and Dr. Fernandez can provide. Using the minimally invasive technique means quicker recovery time for patients.

Register to learn more about the treatment of back pain at the Carlisle Regional Medical Center’s Education Center on January 10th. The forum starts at 6:00 pm. Call 717-960-3502 to register.

Website: www.carlislermc.com

