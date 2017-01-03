Canines honoring local Marine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Service Dogs is honoring twelve Marines.

SSD Pegasus, a black Labrador puppy, will assume her duties, after training, to serve as an assistance dog in honor of the Marines of Pegasus 21 and 32, CH-53E Super Stallion Helicopter crew killed Jan. 14, 2016 in a collision off the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Soon, another Susquehanna Service Dog will also be officially introduced, bearing the name of Sgt. Adam Schoeller. Schoeller, from Gardners, Adams County, also lost his life in the helicopter crash.

Socks for Vets worked with Shiremanstown Home School Group, the National WW II Museum, and the families of the Fallen Marines to make the puppy naming happen.

