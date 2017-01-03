Amy’s Simple Pineapple Pork!

Amy is heading into the kitchen solo today with a simple pork recipe honoring the dutch tradition of Pork and Sauerkraut. However, her recipe is conscious of the folks who can’t get past the strong flavor of sauerkraut and stays away from using the fermented favorite:
Host Amy Kehm prepared this recipe as adapted from “The Best 1001 Short, Easy Recipes.”
Ingredients:
- 6-8 thick, boneless pork chops
- 1, 15oz. can pineapple chunks
- 3 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1/3 cup honey
Directions:
- Brown the chops in a bit of oil of your choice.
- As chops are cooking, mix together your other ingredients, minus the actual pineapple chunks
- Transfer chops to a casserole dish
- Pour mixture over chops and then add pineapple chunks on top
- Cook in over for 50 minutes at 325.
