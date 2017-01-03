21 iPhones stolen from West Shore Walmart

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Silver Spring Township Police Department is asked for the public’s help to identify three suspects accused of stealing iPhones.

The devices were stolen early in the morning on Dec. 29 at the Walmart on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

According to police, three suspects were involved. One of them distracted a clerk in the electronics section while the other two removed 21 iPhones from a cabinet and put them in a backpack that was taken off a display in the store.

iPhones stolen from Walmart on Carlisle Pike View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Silver Spring Township Police Department) (Silver Spring Township Police Department) (Silver Spring Township Police Department) (Silver Spring Township Police Department)

The suspects then took the bag to another section of the store and hid the iPhones in their clothing before they walked out shortly before 1 a.m., police said.

Police believe the suspects left the store in an older grey car, which is possibly a Cadillac, Buick or Oldsmobile.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Det. Seth Weikert with the Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-591-8245 or email him at sweikert@sstwp.org.

