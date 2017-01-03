2 sought for theft of diaper bag with nearly $3,000 in cash

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for help to identify two people suspected of stealing a diaper bag that contained nearly $3,000 in cash.

State police in Chambersburg said the owner accidentally left the bag in a shopping cart inside the Hobby Lobby, at 1695 Lincoln Way East, on the afternoon of Dec. 31.

They said a man and woman noticed the bag and removed the cart with the bag from the store.

The owner, a single mother of four children, told ABC27 News she lost about $2,800.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police station at (717) 264-5161.

