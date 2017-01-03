101st Farm Show begins Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The nation’s largest indoor agricultural exposition returns to Harrisburg this week.

The state Department of Agriculture says the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show will feature nearly 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibits.

The 1,000-pound butter sculpture will be unveiled Thursday at 11 a.m.

The show opens to the public on Saturday, but you won’t have to wait that long to get your hands on a Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association milkshake or a famous Farm Show baked potato. The Food Court will be open Friday from 12 – 9 p.m. through the Cameron Street Lobby.

Opening ceremonies with Gov. Tom Wolf begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Other events include the popular Sheep to Shawl and square dance contests, draft horse and sheep herding competitions, cooking demonstrations, an antique tractor pull and display, and a Farm Show’s Got Talent contest.

The show runs January 7-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Admission is free, but you’ll need to buy tickets for the rodeo competition in the large arena during the last three nights.

Parking is $15 at all Farm Show Complex-operated lots. Free shuttles are available from off-site lots.

Organizers say the best time to arrive at the expo center is between 9 a.m. and noon. The busiest time of day is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.farmshow.state.pa.us.

