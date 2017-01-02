York police make arrest in New Year’s Day shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 27-year-old York man is in police custody after a New Year’s Day shooting in the city.

Chayanne Ramirez has been charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection with Monday morning’s shooting near the area of S. Duke and E. Cottage Place.

Police say Ramirez shot 35-year-old Rahun Page in the arm after the two had a disagreement. He and another person then returned to the scene to collect shell casings.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence in the first block of E. Cottage Place where police found seven guns and a significant amount of ammunition.

Page was treated in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234. Police say sending texts to 847-411 is the best method of sharing tips related to the case.

