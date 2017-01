Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Vere Gaffney, of Harrisburg, received a Purple Heart while serving in the South Pacific. He was a captain of the John Harris football team.

His brothers Milton, Stiles, and Fred also served in the US Armed Forces.

We salute you and thank you for serving!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...