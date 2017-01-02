Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

Associated Press Staff Published:
In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
HONOLULU (AP) – President Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put the finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump.

Obama returns to Washington at midday Monday from Hawaii with less than three weeks. His final days will largely be consumed with a bid to protect his endangered health care law, a major farewell speech and the ongoing handover of power to Trump’s team.

His speech in his hometown of Chicago, on Jan. 10, is expected to be his closing message to the nation. White House officials say Obama is also planning last-minute commutations and pardons in line with his second-term effort to cut sentences for drug offenders given unduly harsh sentences.

