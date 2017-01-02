Tips on how to make and keep your New Year’s fitness resolutions

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Getting into shape or losing weight is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, but how do you keep your goal for more than a few months or weeks?

Trainers say you should mix up your workout to continue seeing results. You might want to go on the bicycle on day, then hit the elliptical, and then go the treadmill for your third day.

George Hoover has been working out for 25 years, but he knows he still has more to accomplish.

“I work part-time, so my goal is to make sure I get here every day that I’m not working,” Hoover said.

Hoover’s goals for 2017 also include walking during his lunch breaks and eating better.

“I think you need to be realistic in what you’re going to be able to do,” Hoover said. “If you set a goal that’s too aggressive either with exercise or with diet, you’re setting yourself up for failure.”

Hoover set realistic goals for the New Year, and that’s something trainers at Planet Fitness say is crucial.

“You want to make sure you ease yourself into it. Everyone has great aspirations for coming in five, six days a week, but maybe start out two or three days. Get your body used to working out again,” said Steve Kindler, Jr., owner of the Hampden Township Planet Fitness. “You want to make sure you’re changing your workouts up on a couple-week basis.”

Some other tips include finding a workout partner or a personal trainer to tailor a program for your needs. Find a place you’re comfortable working out, and schedule time to go to the gym.

“Also have a good, healthy diet. I think the big thing is doing things in moderation,” Kindler said. “You can’t just go cold turkey on the things that you love. Maybe just eat half of those things.”

Hoover hopes his resolutions lead to an even fitter 2017 and another healthy 25 years ahead.

“This is an appointment for me, my family, and my lifestyle,” Hoover said. “The resolution that you make should really be a resolution that you plan to keep for the entire year.”

Trainers say to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and flush out toxins. If you feel thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. Eat protein right after you lift weights to build muscle, especially liquid protein, such as a glass of non-fat milk or a protein shake, because it will go to your muscles quicker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...