State flags at half staff to honor Trooper killed in Huntingdon County

Flags across Pennsylvania will fly at half-staff in memory of Trooper Landon Weaver.

Weaver was killed Friday night in Huntingdon County while investigating a protection from abuse order.

Weaver, who was just 23 years old, had only been on the job for a year. He is survived by his wife.

The man who shot him, 32-year-old Jason Robison, was shot and killed during a confrontation with police at a mobile home not far from his residence.

Robison refused commands to surrender and made threats to harm additional officers.

On Saturday, a moving tribute to Trooper Weaver’s life on Route 22 in Mifflin County.

A line of state police cruisers driving through the area with lights on, under an American flag, held up by fire trucks.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, January 3.

