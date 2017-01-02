State flags at half staff to honor Trooper killed in Huntingdon County

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Trooper Landon Weaver killed in the line of duty December 30, 2016
Trooper Landon Weaver killed in the line of duty December 30, 2016

Flags across Pennsylvania will fly at half-staff in memory of Trooper Landon Weaver.

Weaver was killed Friday night in Huntingdon County while investigating a protection from abuse order.

Weaver, who was just 23 years old, had only been on the job for a year. He is survived by his wife.

The man who shot him, 32-year-old Jason Robison, was shot and killed during a confrontation with police at a mobile home not far from his residence.

Robison refused commands to surrender and made threats to harm additional officers.

On Saturday, a moving tribute to Trooper Weaver’s life on Route 22 in Mifflin County.

A line of state police cruisers driving through the area with lights on, under an American flag, held up by fire trucks.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, January 3.

