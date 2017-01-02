Rainy start to Monday with temperatures above freezing

Steady rain is now pushing in from the south as temperatures are in general above freezing. We do not expect widespread icing concerns as this rainfall arrives, especially given some heavier pockets of rain that have developed as temperatures stay safely in the middle 30s for most locations. Chances for icing appear to very small this morning as the rainfall continues. There will be some breaks in the rainfall by 10 AM, with off-and-on showers and drizzle continuing into the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be more rainy with periods of rain and temperatures staying safely above freezing. In fact, they should stay in the 40s overnight and push to near 50 Tuesday afternoon. Colder air arrives Wednesday afternoon and beyond and it turns sharply colder for the end of the week.

Ingredients are all there for a potential winter storm for Friday or Saturday, but the timing does not bring all the elements needed together. Keep checking back in, but for now we keep the forecast dry and cold heading into the weekend.

