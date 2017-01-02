Police: Woman had marijuana in system while driving kids

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was charged Monday with DUI in an incident last month in Lancaster County.

Brittany Duncan, 25, was stopped for a traffic violation on Dec. 15 in the 300 block of West Main Street in New Holland.

Police said Duncan had marijuana in her system while behind the wheel. Three children were inside the vehicle at the time.

Duncan was arrested and is now charged with DUI, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

