Police investigating York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in York, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. concerning a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

A victim was found in the 500 block of a Pennsylvania Avenue and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

Monday’s shooting marks the second in the city so far this year. A 27-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting New Year’s Day that injured another person.

