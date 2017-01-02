Police: Boy charged in New Year’s Eve shooting was trying to ‘scare’ teen victim

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old Greencastle boy told police he was trying to scare the victim of a New Year’s Eve shooting when he put a gun to the other teen’s head and pulled the trigger.

Taylor Nelson is charged as an adult with criminal homicide in the killing of 17-year-old Matthew Mitchell. Mitchell died Saturday night in an apartment at 431 West Baltimore Street.

Nelson told police in an interview that he was mad at Mitchell for picking on him so he got a handgun from his father’s nightstand to “scare” him, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Chambersburg.

At one point, Nelson said he chambered a round in a further attempt to scare Mitchell. He said he put the gun on the floor but 10 minutes later he picked it up and removed the magazine. He then put the gun to Mitchell’s forehead and pulled the trigger.

“There was an adult in the house at the time of the shooting, but if that adult was a witness to the incident or not is not yet being released, state police Cpl. Ryan Lawrence said.

Nelson told troopers he didn’t know the gun was loaded and he didn’t intend to kill Mitchell, the complaint states.

“Anyone that is going to be possessing a firearm should know all the working parts and how it operates for safety,” Lawrence said. “If you’re an adult and you have juveniles in your residence, make sure your guns are locked away and not easily attainable.”

Nelson is jailed in the Franklin County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10.

Police previously reported the victim was 15 years old.

