Penn State wakes up in second quarter, trails USC 27-21 at the half

Things couldn’t have started much worse for Penn State in Pasadena. Trace McSorley threw two interceptions on Penn State’s first two possessions and the Nittany Lions found themselves down 13-0 after one quarter at the Rose Bowl. But this team has shown all season almost no deficit is too much.

After a starting the game 0-5 passing McSorley led back to back scoring drives to start the second quarter. Touchdowns from Saquon Barkley and Chris Godwin got Penn State back into the game. But USC quarterback Sam Darnold was able to answer with touchdown drives of his own. A matchup between two of the most exciting offenses in the country has lived up to the hype.

Chris Godwin was the star of the half for Penn State. 115 yards and a touchdown leads all receivers. McSorley connected with Mike Gesicki for an 11 yard touchdown with a minute left in the half. Penn State goes into half time down 27-21.

If they are able to deliver on their second half reputation, Penn State has a chance to raise the Rose Bowl trophy for the first time since 1994. But they will have to make some major adjustments on defense at half time in order to do it.

