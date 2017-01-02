Penn State leads 49-35 in highest scoring Rose Bowl game ever

It’s become a cliche it’s become a bit of a joke. That doesn’t mean its any less true. Penn State is a second half team. After going down 13-0 after 1 quarter. Penn State has now scored on 7 straight possessions to take a 49-35 lead on USC.

Saquon Barkley weaved in and around the USC defenders for a 79 yard touchdown to open the quarter and showed why he was considered a Heisman candidate this season and will be on many lists to start next season. Then after the defense shut USC down on its second possession Trace McSorley went deep to Godwin. The pass was tipped but Godwin came down with it and had daylight ahead.

Then a Sam Darnold pass was tipped and Brandon Bell came up with the interception and returned it into the USC redzone. Bell was injured on the play and went to the locker room. McSorley made sure Bell’s interception wasn’t wasted and scores on a quarterback keeper from three yards out.

USC was finally able to get off the ropes when Darnold led a 10 play 65 yard drive capped off by 13 yard TD pass to Ju-Ju Smith Schuster. USC converted a two point conversion to make it a 7 point lead. But the Penn State offense was able to answer thanks to several personal foul penalties committed by USC. McSorley ended the drive by hitting Barkley in the back of the endzone on a 7 yard pass.

This is now the highest scoring Rose Bowl game ever and we are just about to start the 4th quarter.

